WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 411 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oldham and southeastern Hartley Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southeast of Romero, or 22 miles east of Nara Visa, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hartley, Channing and Boys Ranch. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3561 10288 3596 10244 3563 10216 3550 10223 3535 10267 TIME...MOT...LOC 2111Z 237DEG 33KT 3556 10271 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather