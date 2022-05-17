WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 700 PM CDT Tue May 17 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN WHEELER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However up to nickel size hail and gusty winds to 55 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather