WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

336 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN

AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL

TEXAS PANHANDLE...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas...

Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...

Oldham...Potter...Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall and Palo Duro

Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7.

* Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

