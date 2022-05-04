WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

400 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHEASTERN CARSON COUNTIES...

At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of

Panhandle, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 356 PM CDT, quarter size hail

was reported at Pantex, southwest of Panhandle.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Panhandle, White Deer, Groom and Skellytown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Amarillo.

