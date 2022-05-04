WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

352 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN ARMSTRONG AND CARSON COUNTIES...

At 352 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of

Washburn, or 11 miles southwest of Panhandle, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Panhandle, White Deer, Groom, Skellytown and Washburn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Amarillo.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARCHER CLAY COOKE

DENTON EASTLAND GRAYSON

JACK MONTAGUE PALO PINTO

PARKER STEPHENS WICHITA

WISE YOUNG

ARMSTRONG BAYLOR BRISCOE

CARSON CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH

COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS

DONLEY FLOYD FOARD

GARZA GRAY HALE

HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL

HUTCHINSON KENT KING

KNOX LUBBOCK MOORE

MOTLEY POTTER RANDALL

ROBERTS STONEWALL SWISHER

WHEELER WILBARGER

BORDEN CALLAHAN COKE

COLEMAN CONCHO CROCKETT

FISHER GLASSCOCK HASKELL

HOWARD IRION JONES

MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS

REAGAN RUNNELS SCHLEICHER

SCURRY SHACKELFORD STERLING

SUTTON TAYLOR TERRELL

THROCKMORTON TOM GREEN UPTON

VAL VERDE

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather