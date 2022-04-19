WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

702 PM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE NORTHWEST

TEXAS PANHANDLE...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

SOUTHWEST TEXAS PANHANDLE...

* Affected Area...In Texas...Oldham...Deaf Smith and Randall.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...2 to 4.

* Timing...12 PM to 8 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

