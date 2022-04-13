WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Amarillo TX 400 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE ENTIRE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb... Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham... Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall... Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the southwest. West northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the northeast. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 8 in the west. 3 to 6 central. 1 to 4 east. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions from 11 am to 10 pm on Wednesday. * Additional Details...The west will certainly be the most critical, but winds are expected to be slightly lower the further east. Areas to the north and northeast might miss out of the critical conditions if a frontal boundary stalls out over the Panhandles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS, VERY DRY FUELS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...12 PM CDT to 7 PM CDT Today. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values from 10 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https:\/\/weather.gov\/rgv\/mapcolors#fire. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CASS... NORTHEASTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHERN MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMP COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather