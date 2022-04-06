WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1031 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Hansford, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather