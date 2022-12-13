TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 582 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1113 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022 TORNADO WATCH 582 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOSQUE BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL DELTA FALLS FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG HAMILTON HARRISON HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON LAMAR LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MADISON MARION MORRIS NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS RED RIVER ROBERTSON RUSK SMITH TITUS TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WOOD ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTY... At 1115 AM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over Arthur City, or 10 miles south of Hugo, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Paris, Powderly, Pat Mayse Lake, Camp Maxey, Arthur City, Lake Crook, Chicota, Forest Chapel and Midcity. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather