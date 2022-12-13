TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 581 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 913 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022 TORNADO WATCH 581 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLLIN DALLAS DENTON ELLIS FANNIN GRAYSON HUNT JOHNSON KAUFMAN ROCKWALL TARRANT ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TARRANT COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DENTON...SOUTHWESTERN COLLIN AND NORTHERN DALLAS COUNTIES... At 915 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plano, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Dallas, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Coppell, The Colony, Farmers Branch, University Park, Sachse, Addison and Highland Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather