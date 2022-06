TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 336

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

623 PM MDT THU JUN 09 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 336 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

DALLAM DEAF SMITH HANSFORD

HARTLEY MOORE OLDHAM

SHERMAN

ARCHER ARMSTRONG BAYLOR

BRISCOE CARSON CHILDRESS

CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE

DONLEY FOARD GRAY

HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL

HUTCHINSON KING KNOX

LIPSCOMB MOTLEY OCHILTREE

POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS

SWISHER WHEELER WICHITA

WILBARGER

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON...SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHERN

SHERMAN...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...NORTHERN MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN

HARTLEY COUNTIES...

At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 17 miles southeast of Stratford to 6 miles northwest

of Sunray to 5 miles west of Cactus, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Cactus, Sunray, Morse and Pringle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

338 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA

ELLIS

IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA

CADDO COMANCHE COTTON

GREER HARMON JACKSON

KIOWA TILLMAN

IN WESTERN OKLAHOMA

BECKHAM CUSTER ROGER MILLS

WASHITA

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHERN TEXAS

ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTUS, ANADARKO, ARCHER CITY, ARNETT,

BURNS FLAT, CHEYENNE, CLINTON, CORDELL, CROWELL, ELK CITY, FARGO,

FREDERICK, GAGE, GRANITE, HAMMON, HENRIETTA, HINTON, HOBART,

HOLLIDAY, HOLLIS, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY, LAWTON, MANGUM,

MUNDAY, QUANAH, SAYRE, SCOTLAND, SENTINEL, SEYMOUR, SHATTUCK,

SHEPPARD AFB, SNYDER, TEMPLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WEATHERFORD,

AND WICHITA FALLS.

