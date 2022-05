TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 258

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

330 PM CDT SAT MAY 21 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 258 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BELL BLANCO

BOSQUE BOWIE BURNET

CAMP CASS CORYELL

DELTA EDWARDS ELLIS

FALLS FRANKLIN FREESTONE

GILLESPIE HAMILTON HAYS

HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS

HUNT KAUFMAN KENDALL

KERR KIMBLE LAMAR

LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE

LLANO MASON MCCULLOCH

MCLENNAN MENARD MILAM

MILLS MORRIS NAVARRO

RAINS REAL RED RIVER

ROBERTSON ROCKWALL SAN SABA

SMITH SUTTON TITUS

TRAVIS UPSHUR VAL VERDE

VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON WOOD

...THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING HAS BEEN

CANCELLED...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

258 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS

BLANCO BURNET EDWARDS

GILLESPIE HAYS KENDALL

KERR LLANO REAL

TRAVIS VAL VERDE WILLIAMSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BLANCO, BOERNE, BURNET,

DEL RIO, FREDERICKSBURG, GEORGETOWN, KERRVILLE, LEAKEY, LLANO,

ROCKSPRINGS, AND SAN MARCOS.

