TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 241 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 913 PM CDT WED MAY 18 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 241 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DALLAM HANSFORD HARTLEY HUTCHINSON LIPSCOMB MOORE OCHILTREE OLDHAM ROBERTS SHERMAN The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas... Eastern Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Umbarger to 10 miles east of Simms, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Hereford, Canyon, Vega, Buffalo Lake, Dawn, Umbarger and Wildorado. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.