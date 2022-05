TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 181

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

523 PM CDT THU MAY 05 2022

TORNADO WATCH 181 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA BASTROP BELL

BLANCO BRAZOS BURLESON

BURNET CHEROKEE FALLS

FAYETTE GILLESPIE GRIMES

HAYS HOUSTON LEE

LEON LLANO MADISON

MILAM MONTGOMERY NACOGDOCHES

PANOLA POLK ROBERTSON

RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE

SAN JACINTO SHELBY TRAVIS

TRINITY WALKER WASHINGTON

WILLIAMSON

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND

NORTH CENTRAL TRAVIS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this

thunderstorm.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central

Texas.

