TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 169 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 933 PM CDT SUN MAY 01 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 169 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HALL HANSFORD HARTLEY HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON KENT KING LAMB LIPSCOMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN STONEWALL SWISHER TERRY WHEELER YOAKUM The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Lake Tanglewood, or 9 miles southeast of Amarillo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Amarillo, Claude, Lake Tanglewood, Washburn and Timbercreek Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.