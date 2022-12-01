TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ 641 FPUS54 KSHV 010818 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 TXZ096-011615- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ108-011615- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ109-011615- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ111-011615- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ110-011615- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ112-011615- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ126-011615- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ125-011615- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ124-011615- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ136-011615- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature around 60. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ137-011615- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ138-011615- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ151-011615- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ150-011615- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ149-011615- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ165-011615- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ152-011615- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ153-011615- Shelby- Including the city of Center 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ166-011615- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ167-011615- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 218 AM CST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$