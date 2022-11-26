TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022

529 FPUS54 KSHV 260920

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

TXZ096-270000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ108>110-270000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,

and Pittsburg

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ111-112-270000-

Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha,

Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower

50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ124-270000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ125-270000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ136-270000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ137-270000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ126-138-270000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ151-270000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ150-270000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ149-270000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ153-270000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ152-270000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ165-270000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ166-270000-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ167-270000-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

320 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

