TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

_____

136 FPUS54 KSHV 190803

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

TXZ097-191530-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ096-191530-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108-191530-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-191530-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ111-191530-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ110-191530-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-191530-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-191530-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-191530-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-191530-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-191530-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-191530-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ138-191530-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-191530-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-191530-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-191530-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ165-191530-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-191530-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ153-191530-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ166-191530-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ167-191530-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

203 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather