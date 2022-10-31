TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022

_____

138 FPUS54 KSHV 310830

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

TXZ096-311615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ108>111-311615-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-136-311615-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-137-311615-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-311615-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-311615-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-152-311615-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-311615-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-311615-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

330 AM CDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather