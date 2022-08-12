TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

_____

925 FPUS54 KSHV 120839

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

TXZ096-122115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ108-122115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ109-122115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ111-122115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ110-122115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ112-122115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ126-122115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ125-122115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ124-122115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ136-122115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ137-122115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ138-122115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ151-122115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ150-122115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ149-122115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ165-122115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ152-122115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ153-122115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ166-122115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ167-122115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-122115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

339 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather