TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

671 FPUS54 KSHV 200707

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

TXZ096-202115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ108>111-202115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ112-126-202115-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ124-125-202115-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ136-137-202115-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ138-151-202115-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ149-150-202115-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ152-165-202115-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ153-166-167-202115-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

LAZ017-018-202115-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

LAZ010-011-202115-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

LAZ001-002-202115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

LAZ003-004-202115-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

207 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

