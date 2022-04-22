TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ 147 FPUS54 KSHV 220718 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 TXZ097-222115- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ096-222115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108-222115- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ109-222115- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ111-222115- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ110-222115- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ112-222115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ126-222115- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ125-222115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ124-222115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ136-222115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ137-222115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ138-222115- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Near steady temperature around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ151-222115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ150-222115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ149-222115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ165-222115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ152-222115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ153-222115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ166-222115- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ167-222115- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 218 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$