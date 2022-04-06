TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022 _____ 884 FPUS54 KSHV 060857 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 TXZ096-062115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-062115- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ124-136-062115- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy and not as warm with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ125-137-062115- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy and not as warm with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-062115- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ151-062115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ149-150-152-062115- Cherokee-Rusk-Nacogdoches- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson, and Nacogdoches 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ153-166-167-062115- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ165-062115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-062115- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Windy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ LAZ003-004-012-062115- Webster-Claiborne-Bienville- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville, Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ LAZ005-006-062115- Lincoln-Union- Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ LAZ013-014-062115- Jackson-Ouachita- Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ LAZ010-011-062115- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 357 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$