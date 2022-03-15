TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022 _____ 137 FPUS54 KSHV 150746 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 TXZ096-160315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-160315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ112-160315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-160315- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ137-160315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ125-160315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ124-160315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ136-160315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ149-160315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ150-160315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ151-160315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ153-160315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ152-160315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ165-160315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ166-167-160315- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 246 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. $$ 19 _____