TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

_____

263 FPUS54 KSHV 270900

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

TXZ096-280115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ108-280115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ109-280115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ111-280115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ110-280115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-280115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ126-280115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-280115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-280115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-280115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the morning...

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-280115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-280115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-280115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-280115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-280115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-280115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Cloudy

toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-280115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers toward

daybreak, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-280115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Cloudy

toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ166-280115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Cloudy

toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ167-280115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers toward daybreak. Cloudy

toward daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-280115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

300 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather