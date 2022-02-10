TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

_____

193 FPUS54 KSHV 100914

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

TXZ096-101015-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ108-101015-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ109-101015-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ111-101015-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ110-101015-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ112-101015-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ126-101015-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-101015-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ124-101015-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ136-101015-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ137-101015-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-101015-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ151-101015-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ150-101015-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ149-101015-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest up to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ165-101015-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ152-101015-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ153-101015-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ166-101015-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ167-101015-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-101015-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

314 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather