TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

216 FPUS54 KSHV 091557

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

TXZ096-100615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108-100615-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-100615-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ111-100615-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ110-100615-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-100615-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

$$

TXZ126-100615-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-100615-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ124-100615-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ136-100615-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ137-100615-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ138-100615-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ151-100615-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-100615-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-100615-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-100615-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-100615-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-100615-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-100615-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ167-100615-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

957 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

