TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

549 FPUS54 KSHV 081608 AAA

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

TXZ096-090000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers in the late morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ108-090000-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers in the late morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ109>111-090000-

Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ112-090000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ136-090000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ137-090000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ126-138-090000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ151-090000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ150-090000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ149-090000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ153-090000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers in the late morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ152-090000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers in the late morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ165-090000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers in the late morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ166-167-090000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

1008 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers in the late morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

