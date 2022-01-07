TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

415 FPUS54 KSHV 072053

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ096-081200-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ108>111-081200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ112-081200-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Much

warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and

gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ124-081200-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Temperatures nearly steady in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ125-081200-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Temperatures nearly steady in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ136-081200-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ137-081200-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy,

warmer. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ126-138-081200-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Much

warmer. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ151-081200-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Much warmer.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ150-081200-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy, warmer.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ149-081200-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ153-081200-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Much warmer.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ152-081200-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers likely in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, warmer.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ165-081200-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy,

warmer. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ166-167-081200-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

253 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Much warmer. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

