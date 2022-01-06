TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

TXZ096-071200-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

TXZ108>111-071200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

TXZ112-071200-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Much

warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

TXZ124-071200-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ125-071200-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ136-071200-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ137-071200-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Much warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ126-138-071200-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Much

warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ151-071200-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ150-071200-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Much

warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ149-071200-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy,

warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ153-071200-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ152-071200-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ165-071200-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy,

warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ166-167-071200-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

