TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 289 FPUS54 KSHV 062055 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 TXZ096-071200- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ108>111-071200- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ112-071200- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ124-071200- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-071200- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ136-071200- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-071200- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-071200- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-071200- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ150-071200- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-071200- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ153-071200- Shelby- Including the city of Center 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ152-071200- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ165-071200- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-071200- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 255 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$