TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

999 FPUS54 KSHV 051944

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ096-061515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ108-061515-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ109-061515-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ111-061515-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ110-061515-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ112-061515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ126-061515-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ125-061515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ124-061515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ136-061515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ137-061515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ138-061515-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ151-061515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ150-061515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ149-061515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ165-061515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ152-061515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ153-061515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ166-061515-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ167-061515-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ001-002-061515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

144 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

