TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

884 FPUS54 KSJT 080903

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

TXZ127-090015-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ072-090015-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ140-090015-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ054-090015-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ169-090015-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ154-090015-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-090015-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ099-090015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ049-090015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ113-090015-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ114-090015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ128-090015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ064-090015-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-090015-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066-090015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ139-090015-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071-090015-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ073-090015-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ155-090015-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ076-090015-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-090015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ168-090015-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ170-090015-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-090015-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

303 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

