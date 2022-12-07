TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

_____

450 FPUS54 KSJT 070953

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

TXZ127-080100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-080100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-080100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-080100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ169-080100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-080100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-080100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-080100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-080100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-080100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-080100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-080100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-080100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-080100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-080100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-080100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-080100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-080100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-080100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-080100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-080100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-080100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-080100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-080100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

353 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather