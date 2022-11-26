TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022

_____

673 FPUS54 KSJT 260946

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

TXZ127-262200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-262200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-262200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs around 50.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-262200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-262200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-262200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-262200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-262200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-262200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-262200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-262200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-262200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-262200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-262200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-262200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs around

50. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-262200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs around

50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-262200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-262200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-262200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-262200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ077-262200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-262200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-262200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-262200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

346 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

