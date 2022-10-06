TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

758 FPUS54 KSJT 060851

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

TXZ127-062100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ072-062100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-062100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-062100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-062100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-062100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-062100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-062100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ049-062100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-062100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-062100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-062100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-062100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-062100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-062100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-062100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-062100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-062100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-062100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-062100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-062100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-062100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-062100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-062100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

351 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather