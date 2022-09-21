TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

_____

299 FPUS54 KSJT 210804

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

TXZ127-212015-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-212015-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-212015-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ054-212015-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-212015-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-212015-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-212015-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-212015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-212015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ113-212015-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-212015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-212015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ064-212015-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ065-212015-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ066-212015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-212015-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-212015-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-212015-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-212015-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-212015-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-212015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-212015-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-212015-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-212015-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

304 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather