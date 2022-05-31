TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

247 FPUS54 KSJT 310845

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

TXZ127-312045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-312045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-312045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ054-312045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-312045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-312045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ098-312045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-312045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-312045-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-312045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-312045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-312045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-312045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-312045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ066-312045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ139-312045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ071-312045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ073-312045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ155-312045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ076-312045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ077-312045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ168-312045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ170-312045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-312045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

345 AM CDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

