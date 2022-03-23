TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

TXZ127-232115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ072-232115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ140-232115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ054-232115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-232115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-232115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ098-232115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ099-232115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ049-232115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ113-232115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ114-232115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-232115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ064-232115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-232115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-232115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ139-232115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ071-232115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-232115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs around

90. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ155-232115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ076-232115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-232115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-232115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-232115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ078-232115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

