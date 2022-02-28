TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

_____

067 FPUS54 KSJT 280937

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

TXZ127-282215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-282215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-282215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-282215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-282215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-282215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-282215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-282215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-282215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-282215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-282215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-282215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-282215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-282215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-282215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-282215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-282215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-282215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-282215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-282215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-282215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-282215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-282215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-282215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

337 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

