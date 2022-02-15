TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

187 FPUS54 KSJT 150915

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

TXZ127-152215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-152215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-152215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ054-152215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-152215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-152215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-152215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-152215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ049-152215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ113-152215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-152215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ128-152215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-152215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-152215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ066-152215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ139-152215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ071-152215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-152215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ155-152215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ076-152215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-152215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-152215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-152215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ078-152215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

315 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather