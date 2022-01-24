TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

_____

904 FPUS54 KSJT 240917

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

TXZ127-242230-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-242230-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-242230-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-242230-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-242230-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-242230-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-242230-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-242230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-242230-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-242230-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-242230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-242230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-242230-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ065-242230-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-242230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-242230-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-242230-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-242230-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-242230-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

late in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-242230-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ077-242230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-242230-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-242230-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-242230-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

317 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather