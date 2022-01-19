TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

852 FPUS54 KSJT 190937

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

TXZ127-192300-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-192300-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, light snow and

light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-192300-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ054-192300-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-192300-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 15.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-192300-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain, light snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-192300-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ099-192300-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-192300-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-192300-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-192300-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ128-192300-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-192300-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-192300-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-192300-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ139-192300-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-192300-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain, light snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-192300-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow, rain and

light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-192300-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and light sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-192300-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and light sleet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-192300-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and light sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-192300-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and light sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-192300-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and light sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-192300-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

337 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

