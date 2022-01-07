TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

793 FPUS54 KSJT 072037

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ127-081015-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-081015-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog before daybreak. Patchy

drizzle before daybreak. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-081015-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog before daybreak. Patchy

drizzle before daybreak. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-081015-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-081015-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-081015-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ098-081015-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-081015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-081015-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-081015-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-081015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-081015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-081015-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-081015-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the evening

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-081015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog before daybreak. Patchy

drizzle before daybreak. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-081015-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog before daybreak. Patchy

drizzle before daybreak. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-081015-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-081015-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-081015-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-081015-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-081015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-081015-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-081015-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-081015-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

237 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather