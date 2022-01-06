TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

030 FPUS54 KSJT 062205

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

TXZ127-071015-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-071015-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 35 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-071015-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-071015-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-071015-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-071015-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-071015-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-071015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-071015-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-071015-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-071015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-071015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-071015-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-071015-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-071015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-071015-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-071015-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-071015-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-071015-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-071015-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-071015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-071015-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-071015-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-071015-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

405 PM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

