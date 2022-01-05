TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

230 FPUS54 KSJT 050916

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ127-052215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the late evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, colder, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ072-052215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ140-052215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ054-052215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, colder, sunny. Highs around 40. North winds

15 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ169-052215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ154-052215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ098-052215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ099-052215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ049-052215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ113-052215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ114-052215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the late evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ128-052215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the late evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ064-052215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ065-052215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ066-052215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ139-052215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ071-052215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ073-052215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ155-052215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ076-052215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 51 to 57. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-052215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ168-052215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ170-052215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ078-052215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

316 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

