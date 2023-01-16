TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

800 FPUS54 KOUN 160801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

TXZ086-161600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-161600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-161600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-161600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-161600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-161600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ089-161600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-161600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

