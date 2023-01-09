TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

825 FPUS54 KOUN 090840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

TXZ086-091600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ083-091600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ084-091600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ087-091600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ085-091600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ088-091600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ089-091600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ090-091600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

