TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ 873 FPUS54 KOUN 310801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 TXZ086-311600- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ083-311600- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ084-311600- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ087-311600- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ085-311600- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ088-311600- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ089-311600- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ090-311600- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$