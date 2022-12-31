TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

873 FPUS54 KOUN 310801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

TXZ086-311600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

TXZ083-311600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

TXZ084-311600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

TXZ087-311600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-311600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ088-311600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ089-311600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ090-311600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

