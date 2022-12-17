TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold.

Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, colder with highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold.

Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold.

Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold.

Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold.

Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

