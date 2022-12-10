TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

041 FPUS54 KOUN 100821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

TXZ086-101600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ083-101600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ084-101600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ087-101600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ085-101600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ088-101600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ089-101600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ090-101600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

